ISTANBUL Nov 30 Three consortia including
Turkish partners Koc Holding, Alarko Holding
and Limak are expected to bid in a tender to
construct and operate two bridges across the Bosphorus and eight
highways, a source with the knowledge of bidding process told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Koc Holding is in a consortium with Yildiz Holding, owner of
food group Ulker, and Malaysia's Khazanah.
Turkish construction firm Limak will bid jointly with
France's Vinci, the source said.
Construction and energy group Alarko will jointly
bid with Turkish firms Fiba, which has interests in finance,
construction company Nurol and telecom and energy firm MV
Holding, according to the source.
The bidding deadline for the tender is on Feb. 16, 2012.
The tender will include the construction and operational
rights of eight highways and two bridges across the Bosphorus,
the strait running through Istanbul, for 25 years.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)