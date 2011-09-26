ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkish construction firm Tepe Insaat, a shareholder in airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding , said on Monday that it will evaluate strategic options for its stake in TAV.

Tepe made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Akfen Holding , another shareholder in TAV, is evaluating strategic options among its units including the possible sale of its stake in TAV, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Akfen has a 26.12 percent stake in TAV, according to its web site. Tepe Insaat has a 26.06 percent stake in TAV.

Akfen later issued a statement to the stock exchange saying that its board of directors had not taken any decision on these issues. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)