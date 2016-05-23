ISTANBUL May 23 A Turkish Airlines aircraft at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport was being searched after a note threatening a bomb attack was found on board on Monday, an airline spokesman said.

All 134 people, including the crew, who had been on board the aircraft for the flight to the central Turkish city of Kayseri had been evacuated, he said.

