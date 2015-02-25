ISTANBUL Feb 25 Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday it plans about $3.74 billion worth of investment this year, including spending plans by its subsidiaries.

More than $3 billion worth of that will be allocated to expanding its fleet, which stood at 261 aircraft at the end of 2014, the company said in a presentation distributed at a news conference.

