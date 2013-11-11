ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a 6.42 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit to 104.3 million lira ($51.15 million), the company said on Monday.

Tofas, a joint venture of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, had sales of 1.66 billion lira in the same period, almost flat from the same period a year ago.

($1 = 2.0390 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Evans)