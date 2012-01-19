ISTANBUL Jan 19 Turkish automaker Tofas , a joint venture between conglomerate Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, plans to produce a car wholly-made in Turkey, the Turkish parent company's chairman Mustafa Koc said on Thursday.

"They will provide us technical support, but this vehicle would be made by Tofas," Koc told journalists.

"It would be a car in a category that everyone could buy," he said.

Koc said he could not provide a timeframe or any other details.

Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Italian car maker Fiat, said the company was planning production of a Turkish-made car at Bursa in the northwest of the country, Turkish newspapers reported on Jan 16.

The Vatan daily reported Marchionne as saying at the Detroit auto show that progress had been made on the issue in talks with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who has been pushing for a fully Turkish-made car.

The paper said Fiat planned production based on the Albea model, which is being discontinued in other countries.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer)