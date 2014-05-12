ISTANBUL May 12 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a net profit of 134 million lira ($64.51 million) in the first quarter, up 27.9 percent from a year earlier and exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 104.9 million lira.

Its sales fell 1.75 percent in the first quarter to 1.68 billion lira, above a poll forecast of 1.6 billion lira, its results filing to the Istanbul stock exchange showed. ($1 = 2.0773 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by David Evans)