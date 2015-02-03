ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkish carmaker Tofas late on Monday reported a net profit of 574 million lira ($235.93 million) in 2014, up 32 percent from a year ago and slightly above a Reuters poll forecast of 560 million lira.

The company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that revenue was 7.4 billion lira, up 5.7 percent from 2013.

($1 = 2.4329 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)