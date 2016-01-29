UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ANKARA Jan 29 Tourism revenues in Turkey declined 14.3 percent to $6.57 billion in the final quarter of 2015, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Friday.
In 2015 as a whole, tourism revenues fell 8.3 percent to $31.46 billion, the data showed. The number of visitors to Turkey fell 1.61 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.