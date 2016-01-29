ANKARA Jan 29 Tourism revenues in Turkey declined 14.3 percent to $6.57 billion in the final quarter of 2015, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Friday.

In 2015 as a whole, tourism revenues fell 8.3 percent to $31.46 billion, the data showed. The number of visitors to Turkey fell 1.61 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)