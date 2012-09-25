ISTANBUL, Sept 25 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 9.65 percent year-on-year in August to 4.47 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday, the biggest rise since Sept. 2011.

It fell 0.57 percent the previous month and in the first eight months of 2012, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 21.8 million people, up 0.29 percent from the same period last year.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Writing by Seda Sezer)