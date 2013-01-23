ISTANBUL Jan 23 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 12.43 percent year-on-year in December to 1.34 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

It rose 2.21 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011.

In 2011 as a whole, tourist arrivals increased 9.86 percent to 31.46 million, while revenues amounted to $23.02 billion. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)