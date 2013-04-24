ISTANBUL, April 24 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 26.06 percent year-on-year in March to 1.84 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The number rose 27.15 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)