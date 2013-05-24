ISTANBUL May 24 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 13.02 percent year-on-year in April to 2.45 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday.

The number rose 26 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)