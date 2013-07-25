ISTANBUL, July 25 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 4.93 percent year-on-year in June to 4.07 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Thursday.

It was the lowest rise since November. The number rose 17.86 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)