ISTANBUL, Sept 23 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 10.64 percent year-on-year in August to 4.95 million people in a sign of recovery after slow growth in the previous two months, Tourism Ministry data showed on Monday.

The number of visitors rose only 0.48 percent the previous month due to anti-government protests and Muslim fasting of Ramadan. In the first eight months of the year, the number of visitors rose 10.67 percent to 24 million people. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)