UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Oct 23 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 2.02 percent year-on-year in September to 4.35 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Thursday.
Foreign visitors in the first nine months of the year totalled 30.09 million, up 6.11 percent compared to the same period last year. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources