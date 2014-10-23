ISTANBUL Oct 23 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 2.02 percent year-on-year in September to 4.35 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Foreign visitors in the first nine months of the year totalled 30.09 million, up 6.11 percent compared to the same period last year. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)