ISTANBUL Dec 23 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 1.19 percent year-on-year in November to 1.73 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Foreign visitors in the first 11 months of the year totalled 35.26 million, up 5.4 percent compared to the same period last year, it said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)