ISTANBUL Jan 22 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 9.5 percent year-on-year in December to 1.58 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Foreign visitors in the whole of 2014 totaled 36.84 million people, up 5.52 percent compared to the same period last year. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)