ISTANBUL, Sept 29 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 2.88 percent year-on-year in August to 5.13 million people, data from the Tourism Ministry showed on Tuesday.

In the first eight months of the year, the number was down 0.89 percent to 25.51 million people. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)