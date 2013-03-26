ISTANBUL, March 26 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 27.15 percent year-on-year in February to 1.27 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The number rose 12.54 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Writing by Daren Butler)