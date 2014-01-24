ISTANBUL Jan 24 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 9.84 percent from a year earlier to 34.91 million in 2013, Tourism Minister Omer Celik said on Friday.

According to World Tourism Organization data, Turkey is ranked 6th in the most visited countries category. The highest number of visitors to Turkey came from Germany last year, Celik said in a written statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)