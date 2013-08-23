ISTANBUL Aug 23 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 0.48 percent year-on-year in July to 4.59 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday.

It was the lowest rise since November. The number of visitors rose 4.93 percent the previous month. In 2012 as a whole, the total number of foreign visitors amounted to 31.78 million people, up 1.04 percent from 2011. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)