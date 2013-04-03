* Medical tourism on the rise in Turkey
* Private healthcare industry flourishing
* Government striving to boost tourism receipts
* Could help distinguish Turkey from European competitors
* Tax-free healthcare zones under consideration
By Can Sezer and Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, April 3 Sitting in a private clinic in
an upscale neighbourhood of Istanbul, Saleh, a human resources
executive from Qatar, is preparing to leave Turkey with a smile
on his face and more hair on his head.
Having previously brought his wife and children to Istanbul
for sightseeing and shopping, Saleh has returned as the new kind
of high-spending visitor Turkey is increasingly seeking to
attract: a medical tourist.
"There's a social pressure to look good," the casually
suited executive, declining to give his family name, told
Reuters as he sat waiting for a check-up a day after having hair
follicles implanted in his balding scalp.
"Two of my brothers and half of my friends had hair implants
in Turkey. It was an easy choice after that."
As it tries to boost tourism revenues and narrow its current
account deficit, its main economic weakness, Turkey is on a
mission to diversify away from the all-inclusive package tours
to its sun-drenched Mediterranean shores which, local businesses
complain, often do too little for the local economy.
Of 37 million tourists visiting Turkey last year, about
270,000 came for surgical procedures, from moustache implants
and liposuction to operations for serious ailments, generating
$1 billion in revenues and representing a small but growing
fraction of tourism receipts.
"They usually come for three days. We offer them shopping or
skiing tours, they get well and have a short vacation," said
Kazim Devranoglu, the medical head of Dunyagoz Group, which has
14 eye care clinics in Turkey and branches in western Europe.
Around 10 percent of the group's patients - some 35,000
people a year - are now coming from abroad, he said.
"They are mostly from western European countries like
Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, as well as from Algeria and
Azerbaijan."
There are various factors behind Turkey's appeal.
People from countries with heavily congested health systems
welcome the opportunity to choose the time of their surgeries,
while those from less-developed nations are attracted by
Western-trained medics and new facilities sprouting up as
Turkey's private healthcare industry flourishes.
The moustachioed stars of Turkish soap operas, popular
across the Middle East and North Africa, have also prompted an
influx of men seeking a virile addition to their upper lip.
Health professionals and patients say plastic and corrective
eye surgery costs, including travel and accommodation, can be up
to 60 percent below comparable programmes in western Europe.
The government aims to double medical tourist numbers to
half a million a year over the next two years and raise revenues
to $7 billion by attracting them to higher-margin healthcare.
"We see Turkey as a prime destination for medical tourism,"
said Dursun Aydin, head of the international patients department
at the Health Ministry. "We have experienced doctors. Hospitals
are new...Turkey is relatively inexpensive and the temperate
climate helps too."
TAX-FREE HEALTH ZONES
The phenomenon is a boon not only for Turkey's tourism
industry, which risks locking itself into a price war with rival
destinations such as Greece and Spain, but also for its booming
private healthcare industry.
Parliament passed new regulations in February to make
private investment in the healthcare sector easier, a move it
hopes could unlock billions of dollars of investment over the
next few years.
Private equity investors favour Turkey's fast-growing
services industries, including healthcare and education, because
of a near tripling of nominal, per capita gross domestic product
over the past decade and a young population of 75 million.
Foreign institutions including Malaysia's state investment
arm Khazanah Nasional, U.S. private equity firm
Carlyle, emerging markets investor ADM Capital, Qatar's
First Investment Bank and the World Bank's International Finance
Corp (IFC) have put money into the Turkish healthcare sector.
Turkey's status as a medical tourism destination could add
to the allure. Though the idea is still on the drawing board,
the government is considering airport-accessible, tax-free
health zones which would aim to attract up to 85 percent of
their patients from abroad, while offering tax incentives for
investors.
Under the new law passed in February, which facilitates
public-private partnerships, the state will rent city hospitals
built and run by the private sector for 25 years.
"The aim is to revitalise ageing hospitals. While built
primarily for Turkish citizens, they'll be luxuriously equipped
and will aim to draw at least some of their customers from
abroad," said the Health Ministry's Aydin.
ECONOMIC DIVIDEND
Growth has already been phenomenal, said Tolga Umar, chief
executive of Visit and Care, a patient and doctor matching
service which helps visitors from the Middle East and Europe.
"We've been matching patients and doctors for six years now.
Back then there were few other players, but now hospitals have
international patient management departments doing direct
marketing," he said.
"Even tour operators ask prior to a visit whether you want
to have a dental exam or corrective eye surgery."
Boosting tourism revenues is key to keeping a lid on
Turkey's current account deficit, which narrowed to around 6
percent of GDP in 2012 from roughly 10 percent in 2011. Net
tourism receipts reached $21.6 billion last year, while the
current account deficit stood at $47 billion.
Turkey is the world's sixth top destination by tourist
arrivals, according to the World Tourism Organization, but it
may require strategies such as the medical tourism drive to
maintain that status.
"Decreasing prices in Greece and Spain since the debt crisis
mean that the competition for tourists is more intense," said
tourism consultant Fehmi Kofteoglu.
Timur Bayndr, head of Turkey's TUROB tourism industry
association, said: "What the industry needs is alternative
tourism channels like medical and shopping tourism."
That could mean men with red dots on their heads - a
tell-tale sign of freshly implanted follicles - becoming a more
common sight as they stroll through Istanbul's designer malls,
snapping up a last few purchases at the end of their medical
tours.