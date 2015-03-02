(Adds details on gold exports)

ISTANBUL, March 2 An apparent surge in Turkey's gold sales limited a general decline in the country's exports in February driven by weak European Union growth, preliminary ministry data indicated on Monday.

February exports fell 4.36 percent from a year earlier to $12.241 billion, the Customs and Trade Ministry said on Monday in figures at odds with Sunday's Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) data showing a 13 percent fall to $10.5 billion.

Analysts attributed the discrepancy of nearly $1.8 billion largely to gold trade, which is excluded from the TIM data.

The ministry figures showed precious metals and stones as the largest export sector in February, rising to $1.88 billion from $1.11 billion a year earlier. It did not provide a specific figure for gold, but analysts say it makes up the lions' share of sales in this sector.

In the first two months of the year, the sector's exports surged to $3.59 billion from $1.65 billion a year earlier. This far outpaced the automotive sector, usually Turkey's largest exporter, which rose to $2.83 billion from $2.64 billion.

The ministry data showed Britain was the largest export market in February, followed by Switzerland, both outstripping Germany, traditionally the biggest recipient of Turkish goods.

Turkey's trade deficit fell 15.1 percent year-on-year to $4.617 billion in February, with imports falling 7.57 percent, the ministry said.

In the past, Turkey has imported large amounts of gold that it then exported on to Iran and it was not immediately clear if this was the driving force behind the recent rise in sales of precious metals.

Trade with Iran boomed in 2012 when Ankara paid for gas and oil imports with Turkish lira, and the Iranians used those deposits held in Turkish bank accounts to buy gold. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan and Crispian Balmer)