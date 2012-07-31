(Repeats without changes to reach additional subscribers)
* Turkey's trade deficit narrows on economic slowdown, gold
exports
* Data indicates improvement in c/a deficit
ISTANBUL, July 31 Turkey's trade deficit
narrowed more than expected in June mainly due to gold exports
to Iran, a dip in oil prices and a slowdown in the economy, data
showed on Tuesday, indicating an improvement in the country's
troublesome current account gap.
The trade deficit fell to $7.18 billion in June from $10.26
billion a year earlier, the Turkish Statistics Institute said,
lower than a forecast deficit of $8 billion in a Reuters poll.
Exports rose 16.9 percent to $13.27 billion and imports
decreased 5.4 percent to $20.44 billion in June.
"Improvement in the foreign trade deficit continued in June
thanks to gold exports to Iran, declining petroleum price and a
slowdown in the economy," said Ozgur Altug, chief economist at
BGC Partners.
Previously, gold sector officials said Iranians were turning
to gold for savings and possibly trade as Western sanctions
tighten to force Iran to curb its nuclear programme.
Turkey's trade deficit in the first half of the year
narrowed 21 percent to $42.79 billion.
Iran was the biggest single destination for Turkish exports
in June. Turkish exports to Iran increased 471.2 percent to $1.6
billion from a year earlier.
Turkish gold exports to Iran stood at $1.3 billion in June,
bringing the total gold export so far in 2012 to $4.4 billion.
"When we look at the data by excluding gold, we see that the
annual increase in exports stands at 4 percent while the annual
decline in imports rises to 10 percent," said Gizem Oztok
Altinsac, an economist at Garanti Securities.
"The data shows a small current account deficit in June at
around $3.7 billion and the annual current account deficit would
narrow to $63-64 billion," Altinsac said.
Turkey's current account deficit, a major weak point in the
economy, stood at $27.05 billion in the first five months of the
year, 27 percent lower than the same period a year ago.
To fight against a widening external deficit and inflation,
the central bank has since late 2010 used a complex policy mix
of daily liquidity injections, high reserve-requirement ratios
and adjustments in its overnight borrowing and lending rates -
the interest rate "corridor".
The share in total exports of Turkey's main trade partner,
the European Union, dropped to 37.1 percent in June from 48.2
percent a year earlier.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)