ANKARA, March 20 Nine people were killed and several injured on Thursday when a train crashed into a bus carrying workers in Turkey's southern province of Mersin, the Dogan News Agency (DHA) reported.

Video footage on the DHA website showed a crushed minibus on the side of the tracks and medics trying to reach the injured.

