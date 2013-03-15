UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ANKARA, March 15 Turkey has put a secondary public offering (SPO) plan for a 6.68 percent stake in its biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom on hold, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim told Reuters.
Speaking in an interview late on Thursday the minister denied media reports saying that Turkey planned to sell ships or yachts to Iran to evade U.S. sanctions.
He also said 17 companies had obtained tender documents for a tender to build a third airport in the country's largest city Istanbul. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders