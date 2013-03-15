ANKARA, March 15 Turkey has put a secondary public offering (SPO) plan for a 6.68 percent stake in its biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom on hold, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim told Reuters.

Speaking in an interview late on Thursday the minister denied media reports saying that Turkey planned to sell ships or yachts to Iran to evade U.S. sanctions.

He also said 17 companies had obtained tender documents for a tender to build a third airport in the country's largest city Istanbul. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)