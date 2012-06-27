Strike by Berlin ground staff prompts 200 flight cancellations
BERLIN, Feb 16 Around 200 flights were cancelled ahead of a strike over pay by ground staff at Berlin's two airports expected to start later on Thursday.
ISTANBUL, June 27 Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim signalled on Wednesday the government may intervene on Turkcell if the shareholder dispute continues, telling Reuters he would pursue the public interest.
A shareholder meeting at Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell due June 29 was delayed as two major shareholders, Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, and Turkish group Cukurova, failed to settle a dispute over the board's composition and other issues. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
BERLIN, Feb 16 Around 200 flights were cancelled ahead of a strike over pay by ground staff at Berlin's two airports expected to start later on Thursday.
Feb 16 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, when the company recorded impairment charges.
* Airbus says learned about intended actions through media (Adds confirmation from the ministry, potential damage)