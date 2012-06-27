ISTANBUL, June 27 Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim signalled on Wednesday the government may intervene on Turkcell if the shareholder dispute continues, telling Reuters he would pursue the public interest.

A shareholder meeting at Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell due June 29 was delayed as two major shareholders, Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, and Turkish group Cukurova, failed to settle a dispute over the board's composition and other issues. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)