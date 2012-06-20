ISTANBUL, June 20 The Turkish Treasury said on Wednesday it borrowed $1 billion in the reopening of its dollar-denominateed 2041 eurobond with a yield to investor of 5.75 percent, reaching its $4.5 billion eurobond issuance programme target for 2012.

The Treasury said it will seek opportunities for external financing via a possible sukuk transaction or pre-financing for 2013 via conventional bond issues, depending on the market conditions. (Writing by Daren Butler)