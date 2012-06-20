(Adds quote, details, background)

ISTANBUL, June 20 Turkey has completed its $4.5 billion Eurobond issuance programme for 2012 after raising $1 billion with a long-dated dollar bond sale but may tap external markets again if conditions are favourable, its Treasury said on Wednesday.

It said it would seek opportunities that could include a possible sukuk, or Islamic bond, transaction or pre-financing for 2013 via conventional bond issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service raised the country's sovereign debt rating by one notch to Ba1, just below investment-grade, maintaining a positive outlook on the rating.

Turkey sold a $1 billion reopening of a dollar-denominated bond due 2041 on Tuesday, attracting orders of seven times the issue size. It paid a yield of 5.75 percent, its lowest ever cost of borrowing in the dollar market at that maturity.

"Despite the ongoing problems in the global economy, the size and quality of the demand for the transaction reflects investors' strong confidence in Turkish economy," the Treasury said in a statement.

Some 37 percent of the issue was sold to investors in the United States, 25 percent to Britain, 21 percent within Turkey, 13 percent to investors elsewhere in Europe, and 4 percent to other countries.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley lead-managed the tap of the note, due January 14, 2041. Proceeds will be transferred to the Treasury on June 26.

Explaining its rating decision, Moody's cited a significant improvement in Turkey's public finances and resulting increased shock-absorption capacity of the government's balance sheet.

"This is good news for the bond market, especially for the foreign currency debt," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale.

"A further upgrade by Moody's by one notch will put Turkey's external debt in the investment-grade category, which should attract further international interest in Turkey bonds." (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans)