By Ceyda Caglayan
| ISTANBUL, April 20
ISTANBUL, April 20 American property mogul
Donald Trump declared Turkey an ideal investment destination
and said on Friday he expected to collaborate more with the
Turkish owners of the city's Trump Towers.
"We will be back," Trump told journalists a day after Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan attended a ceremony to open the
prestigious office and residential towers built by the Dogan
family, one of Turkey's most powerful business houses.
As a statement of intent, Trump said he planned to take an
apartment in the complex, located in the Sisli business
district, as he intended visiting frequently in future.
"Turkey is a perfect country for investment," Trump said,
sitting in a brand new Istanbul shopping mall also bearing his
name. "I can say it will certainly be one of the countries we
prioritize for investing in the coming period."
The Dogan company Ortadogu Otomotive invested $400 million
in Trump Towers and paid the Trump Organisation an undisclosed
fee to use the brand name.
Next time, Trump envisages investing along with Dogan, whose
conglomerate Dogan Holding has interests ranging
through energy, retail, tourism and media.
"To be honest, most likely we would do it with them, because
we have a great, great friendship and relationship with them,"
Trump said, adding he expected to make that investment within
two years.
According to data from the 2011 report of the Association of
Real Estate Investment Companies (GYODER), foreign investors own
or are partners in some 69 Turkish malls, with 2.4 million
square metres of leasable space, helping feed Turkey's consumer
boom.
Trump, whose portfolio includes projects in South Korea and
Panama, in addition to hotels and skyscrapers in the United
States, said he would also consider entering Turkey with the
Trump Hotel Collection.
Trump was also fulsome in his praise for Prime Minister
Erdogan, who has overseen a period of unprecedented prosperity
in Turkey since his AK Party came to power in 2002.
LIBERAL ECONOMICS
Turkey is one of several star emerging economies that boomed
over the past decade. For all the turmoil in Europe and
political upheaval in the Middle East, Turkey still expects to
grow 4 percent this year, after 8.5 percent growth in 2011.
Blessed with a young population of 74 million people and a
government that has embraced liberal economics while espousing
social conservatism, the market is seen expanding rapidly.
Critical coverage of the AKP government by Dogan newspapers
had put the group at odds with Erdogan earlier, but the presence
of the prime minister at the opening of Trump Towers on Thursday
was seen as a sign that those difficulties had been laid to
rest.
Three years ago, the tax authorities hit Dogan Group
companies with tax fines totalling $3.8 billion, but after
multiple appeals the group whittled down the amount eventually
paid. Meantime, its newspapers' coverage of the government
became noticeably less critical.
Foreign direct investments in Turkish real estate reached
$578 million last year, up $166 million on the 2010 figure,
according to a real estate sector association (GYODER).
The association expects FDI in the property sector to grow
into billions of dollars once restrictions on property sales to
foreigners are loosened.
The government is expected to pass a bill shortly that will
allow foreigners to buy more land, up to 30 hectares instead of
2.5 hectares.
Turkish real estate stocks were up around 20
percent by April 19 compared with the start of the year.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
David Holmes)