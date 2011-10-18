ISTANBUL Oct 18 Turkish telecommunications group Turk Telekom posted a net profit down 52 percent to 359.5 million Turkish lira ($193 million) in the third quarter, the company said on Tuesday, below a Reuters poll forecast of 396.5 million lira.

Sales rose 13.3 percent to 3.07 billion lira, compared with a poll forecast of an 11.38 percent rise to 3.02 billion lira.

The statement also said revenue growth target was set at 9-10 percent for 2011, and the company eyed investing 2.2 billion lira in the same period. ($1 = 1.867 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)