DUBAI/LONDON, June 19 Turkish refiner Tupras is seeking a 30,000 tonne cargo of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD) or a high-sulphur gasoil cargo for delivery in early July, traders said on Tuesday.

Potential suppliers are invited to offer for both cargoes and the refinery will buy at least one and may buy both.

The tender is closing on Thursday.

