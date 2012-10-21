DUBAI Oct 21 Tupras, Turkey's sole
oil refiner, signed a $200 million one-year loan with a group of
nine Gulf-based banks, a statement from the facility's arranger
said on Sunday.
The loan was arranged by Qatar-based investment bank
QInvest, the statement said. No details on the facility's
purpose or its pricing were given.
Banks which joined the loan were Barwa Bank, Commercial Bank
of Qatar, First Gulf Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank
, Ahli United Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Doha Bank
and Dubai Islamic Bank.
Last week, Tupras mandated Citigroup Inc and Deutsche
Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead
of a potential bond issue, which the firm's general manager said
would be worth between $500 million and $1 billion.
