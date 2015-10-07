ISTANBUL Oct 7 The initial price target in Turkey's largest mobile operator Turkcell's 10-year dollar-denominated debut eurobond issue is expected at around 6.25 percent, bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkey's capital markets board (SPK) in mid-September said it has approved the company's request for a foreign currency borrowing instrument worth up to $1 billion.

