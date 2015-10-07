ISTANBUL Oct 7 Price guidance in Turkey's largest mobile operator Turkcell's 10-year dollar-denominated debut eurobond issue will be between 6 to 6.125 percent, bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkey's capital markets board (SPK) in mid-September said it had approved the company's request for a foreign currency borrowing instrument worth up to $1 billion. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)