ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Turkey's biggest mobile phone company Turkcell said on Tuesday that it will hold an extraordinary general assembly meeting (EGM) on October 12.

Removal of some board members and new board member appointments will be on the agenda of the EGM, it said.

In the previous EGM on Aug. 11 Turkcell shareholders voted against its 2010 dividend and other agenda items.

Turkcell board members Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams and Mehmet Bulent Ergin filed a court case to overturn the decisions taken in the EGM on Aug. 11, according to a filing with the Istanbul bourse on Monday. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)