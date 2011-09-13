ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Turkey's biggest mobile phone
company Turkcell said on Tuesday that it will hold an
extraordinary general assembly meeting (EGM) on October 12.
Removal of some board members and new board member
appointments will be on the agenda of the EGM, it said.
In the previous EGM on Aug. 11 Turkcell shareholders voted
against its 2010 dividend and other agenda items.
Turkcell board members Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams and
Mehmet Bulent Ergin filed a court case to overturn the decisions
taken in the EGM on Aug. 11, according to a filing with the
Istanbul bourse on Monday.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)