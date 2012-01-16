ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkey's biggest mobile
phone company Turkcell is looking into Bulgarian
telecommunications operator Vivacom but there was no board
decision on the issue yet, Turkcell Deputy Chief Executive Koray
Ozturkler told Reuters on Monday.
All three operational mobile operators in Bulgaria are
foreign owned.
Mobiltel is controlled by Telekom Austria, Globul
is the local unit of Greece's OTE and debt-laden
Vivacom is controlled by PineBridge Investments, in turn owned
by Hong Kong telecoms and media tycoon Richard Li.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)