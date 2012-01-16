ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkey's biggest mobile phone company Turkcell is looking into Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom but there was no board decision on the issue yet, Turkcell Deputy Chief Executive Koray Ozturkler told Reuters on Monday.

All three operational mobile operators in Bulgaria are foreign owned.

Mobiltel is controlled by Telekom Austria, Globul is the local unit of Greece's OTE and debt-laden Vivacom is controlled by PineBridge Investments, in turn owned by Hong Kong telecoms and media tycoon Richard Li. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)