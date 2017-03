ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish state-owned lender Ziraat Bank posted a 21 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 1.08 billion lira ($502.56 million), from 892 million lira in the same period last year, its financial results showed.

Loans and receivables of the bank reached 124.4 billion lira at the end of the second quarter, the company said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday.

($1 = 2.1490 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)