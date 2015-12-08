ISTANBUL Dec 8 Turkish satellite communications firm Turksat is prepared for an initial public offering, but before it can happen the "political will" is needed to pass related regulations, its general manager told Reuters.

Speaking on the sidelines of a news conference in Istanbul, Ensar Gul said the company may mandate advisors for a public offering once such regulations are passed.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)