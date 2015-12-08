Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Dec 8 Turkish satellite communications firm Turksat is prepared for an initial public offering, but before it can happen the "political will" is needed to pass related regulations, its general manager told Reuters.
Speaking on the sidelines of a news conference in Istanbul, Ensar Gul said the company may mandate advisors for a public offering once such regulations are passed.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order