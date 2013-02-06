ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkey's biggest telecommunications company Turk Telekom on Wednesday posted net income of 2.64 billion lira ($1.5 billion) for last year, a 28 percent rise from 2011.

Sales rose to 12.70 billion lira in 2012 from 11.94 billion lira a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7612 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)