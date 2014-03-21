Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
BERLIN, March 21 Chancellor Angela Merkel's government criticised Turkey on Friday for blocking access to social media platform Twitter, saying it did not fit with Germany's view of freedom of expression.
"What we are hearing from Turkey does not comply with what we in Germany understand as free communication," said Merkel's spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz. "It doesn't fit with our idea of freedom of expression to forbid or block any form of communication."
Turkey's courts blocked access to Twitter following Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's vow, on the campaign trail ahead of March 30 local elections, to "wipe out" the service. He says he does not care what the international community says about it, though President Abdullah Gul has objected to his actions. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.