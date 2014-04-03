ANKARA, April 3 Turkey's telecoms authority lifted a two-week-old ban on Twitter on Thursday, after the constitutional court ruled the block breached freedom of expression, an official in Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office said.

Access to Twitter was blocked in the run-up to last Sunday's local elections, after a stream of leaked wiretapped recordings of senior officials appeared on the site.

(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet Lawrence)