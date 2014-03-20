(Adds details on outage)
ANKARA, March 21 Twitter users in Turkey
reported widespread outages on Friday, hours after Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan threatened to shut down access to the
social media platform as he battles a damaging corruption
scandal.
Some users trying to open the Twitter.com website were taken
to a statement apparently from Turkey's telecommunications
regulator (TIB). The statement cited four court orders as the
basis for blocking the site, where some users in recent weeks
have posted voice recordings and documents purportedly showing
evidence of corruption among Erdogan's inner circle.
"Twitter, mwitter!," Erdogan told thousands of supporters at
a rally ahead of March 30 local elections late on Thursday, in a
phrase translating roughly as "Twitter, schmitter!".
"We will wipe out all of these," said Erdogan, who has said
the corruption scandal is part of a smear campaign by his
political enemies.
"The international community can say this, can say that. I
don't care at all. Everyone will see how powerful the Republic
of Turkey is," he said in a characteristically unyielding tone.
San Francisco-based Twitter said Thursday afternoon local
time that it was looking into the matter and had not issued a
formal statement. But the company did publish a tweet addressed
to Turkish users instructing them on how to continue tweeting
via SMS text message.
Twitter, which was originally invented as a text
message-based network before it evolved into a Web-based
multimedia platform, allows users to access stripped down
versions of its service.
Turkish Internet users were quick to come up with their own
ways to circumvent the block. The hashtag
#TwitterisblockedinTurkey quickly moved among the top trending
globally.
The disruption sparked a virtual uproar with many comparing
Turkey to Iran and North Korea, where social media platforms are
tightly controlled.
There were also calls to take to the street to protest,
although some users equally called for calm.
Nazli Ilicak, a columnist who used to work for the
pro-government Sabah newspaper described the move as "a civil
coup" in an interview on broadcaster CNN Turk.
LATEST CLASH
Following his speech, Erdogan's office said in a statement
that Erdogan was referring to what it called Twitter's failure
to implement Turkish court orders seeking the removal of some
links and that they may be left with no option but to ban the
platform.
"If Twitter officials insist on not implementing court
orders and rules of law ... there will be no other option but to
prevent access to Twitter to help satisfy our citizens'
grievances," the statement said.
Thursday's apparent blocking was only the latest clash
between Turkey's ruling party and social media companies
including Google, Facebook and Twitter.
After a series of popular protests partly fueled by Twitter
last summer, Erdogan slammed the service as "a scourge." Shortly
thereafter a government minister asked Twitter to establish an
office in the country so that it could better communicate
requests to take down content or hold the company accountable to
Turkish law. Twitter did not respond to the request.
Erdogan said two weeks ago that Turkey could also ban
Facebook and YouTube, which he says have been abused by his
enemies after a stream of audio recordings purportedly revealing
corruption in his inner circle emerged online.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun in Ankara and
Edwin Chan in San Francisco; Writing by Nick Tattersall in
Ankara; Editing by David Gregorio, Bernard Orr)