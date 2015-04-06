BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces amendment to debt agreement and partial prepayment
ISTANBUL, April 6 Access to Twitter and video-sharing website YouTube were blocked in Turkey on Monday following a court decision based on complaints from individuals, a source in Turkey's telecoms industry said.
Turkey temporarily blocked Twitter and Youtube in the run-up to local elections in March 2014, after audio recordings purportedly showing corruption in then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's inner circle were leaked on their sites.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
