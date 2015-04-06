* Twitter ban lifted after it complies with requests
* Google to be blocked if controversial content not removed
* Talks with YouTube still ongoing, official says
* Facebook says complied with order to restrict some content
* Previous social media block drew widespread criticism
(Adds court ruling on Google)
By Orhan Coskun and Asli Kandemir
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, April 6 Twitter has
complied with Turkey's request to remove photographs of a
prosecutor held at gunpoint by far-left militants, an official
said on Monday, and a ban on it ended hours after being imposed.
YouTube, which authorities also banned after an
Istanbul court ordered social media to remove any content
showing the kidnapped prosecutor, remained blocked late on
Monday as talks with it continued, the official said.
Mehmet Selim Kiraz, the Istanbul prosecutor seen in the
pictures, was later killed in a shoot-out between his hostage
takers and police last week.
"Twitter has agreed to shut down accounts and remove images
relating to last week's hostage-taking. The website will reopen
to access very shortly," the senior official told Reuters before
the site became accessible again.
The micro-blogging site intends to appeal the Turkish court
order, an official said without giving his name.
Other social media sites were affected as well. Facebook
said it had complied with a court order to restrict
access to some content or face a block on its service. A company
spokesman said it would appeal the order.
Late on Monday, an Istanbul court ordered Google to remove
controversial content on the prosecutor killed in hostage-taking
incident, otherwise access to it would be blocked also.
Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan,
said a prosecutor had demanded the bans because some media
organisations had acted "as if they were spreading terrorist
propaganda" in sharing the images of the hostage-taking.
"This has to do with the publishing of the prosecutor's
picture. What happened in the aftermath is as grim as the
incident itself," Kalin said. "The demand from the prosecutor's
office is that this image not be used anywhere in electronic
platforms," he told a news conference in Ankara.
FAR-LEFT CAPTORS
Prosecutor Kiraz died from his wounds last Tuesday after
security forces stormed the office where members of the far-left
Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) had taken
him hostage. His two captors were also killed.
The DHKP-C had published a picture of Kiraz with a gun to
his head and said it would kill him unless its demands were met.
"The wife and children of prosecutor Kiraz have been deeply
upset. The images are everywhere," the Turkish official said.
Google said it was working to restore service to the YouTube
video-sharing site, which it owns. Turkey's telecoms regulator
could not immediately be reached and there was no statement on
its website.
Turkey temporarily blocked Twitter and YouTube before local
elections in March 2014, after audio recordings purportedly
showing corruption in then-Prime Minister Erdogan's inner circle
were leaked on their sites. That decision caused a public uproar
and drew heavy international criticism.
Turkey filed over five times more content-removal requests
to Twitter than any other country in the second half of 2014,
data published in February by the micro-blogging site showed.
Last year, Turkey tightened laws allowing sites to be
blocked by the authorities more easily.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt, Humeyra
Pamuk and Ece Toksabay in Istanbul and Tulay Karadeniz in
Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by
Dale Hudson, Larry King, Philippa Fletcher and Tom Heneghan)