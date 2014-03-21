ANKARA, March 21 Turkey's main opposition party will file a legal challenge on Friday against a court decision to block access to Twitter, senior Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy Akif Hamzacebi told Reuters.

He also said the party would file a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on the grounds that he was violating personal freedoms.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams)