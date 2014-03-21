ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Friday that it was unacceptable to impose complete bans on social media platforms after a court decision to block access to Twitter.

Writing on Twitter, Gul said only individual Internet pages should be blocked if a court ruled that an individual's privacy had been violated, adding he hoped the current block would not last long. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)