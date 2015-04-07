* Twitter and YouTube access banned on Monday
* Image spread "terrorist propaganda" -spokesman
* Legal professors plan to mount court challenge
(Recasts, adds comment from lawyers and student)
By Can Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, April 7 Two Turkish academics on
Tuesday appealed a court order that allowed authorities to block
access to Twitter and YouTube for several hours this week, a
crackdown they say reflects Ankara's growing authoritarianism.
Turkey has taken a tough stance on social media under
President Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling AK Party he founded. It
temporarily banned both sites last year in a bid to prevent the
circulation of leaked recordings during a corruption scandal.
The government has also introduced legislation making it
easier for such bans to be imposed. In the second half of 2014,
Turkey filed more than five times the number of content-removal
requests to Twitter than any other country, data from the
micro-blogging company shows.
Both Twitter and video-sharing service YouTube
were inaccessible for hours on Monday after a Turkish
court ordered the removal of images of a prosecutor held at
gunpoint by far-left militants.
Facebook said it had complied with the court order
and appeared to have avoided the ban. Representatives of both
Twitter and Facebook have said they would launch an appeal.
Ankara University law professor Kerem Altiparmak said he and
another legal academic, Yaman Akdeniz, had filed an appeal to
challenge the restriction in Turkish courts.
"It does not matter that the ban is lifted now. We think it
is against the law and are appealing," he said, vowing to take
the case to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.
Social media companies set a bad precedent for free speech
by agreeing to remove content, he said, adding: "Both Twitter
and YouTube are now hostage as they implement all the decisions
taken by the courts."
A spokesman for Erdogan said on Monday that a prosecutor had
demanded the ban because some media organisations had acted "as
if they were spreading terrorist propaganda" in sharing the
images of the hostage-taking.
The prosecutor in the photos, Mehmet Selim Kiraz, was
killed in a shoot-out between hostage-takers and police last
Tuesday.
"The laws are being used as weapons by authorities," said
Mehmet Ali Koksal, a lawyer specialising in IT cases. "The
government says 'I'll shut you down if you don't remove so and
so'. If this were between two people it would be called
blackmail."
During the corruption scandal last year, Erdogan vowed to
"wipe out" Twitter. Many Turks used software
such as a virtual private network (VPN) to skirt restrictions.
"I haven't used them yet this year, but it seems I will have
to," said Mustafa Kemal Dagguven, a university student in
Istanbul.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)