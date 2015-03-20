By Orhan Coskun
| ANKARA, March 20
ANKARA, March 20 Energy ties and the fate of
Crimean Tatars will top the agenda when Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan meets his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev on Friday, but
concrete deals are unlikely as he seeks to avoid straining
relations with Moscow.
Turks have close kinship bonds with the Muslim,
Turkic-speaking Tatar minority in Crimea, the Black Sea
peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine a year ago. Erdogan has
repeatedly warned that the instability could have regional
repercussions.
"Our brothers, who in the past suffered mass deportations,
were able to return to their homelands after many years.
Unfortunately they ... have been seriously impacted by (recent)
developments there," Erdogan told reporters.
"Turkey is closely following the situation of our brothers,"
he said before leaving for his meeting with Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko, describing pressure on Tatar community leaders
as "unacceptable".
But Turkey also has deepening trade ties with Russia and has
been reluctant to openly criticize Moscow. Erdogan spoke by
phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week,
discussing energy deals and the Ukraine crisis.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom said in January it
planned to build an undersea gas pipeline via the Turkish-Greek
border -- a project informally known as "Turkish Stream" -- as
it seeks to supply Europe while by-passing Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials are likely to be looking for assurances
from Erdogan and Energy Minister Taner Yildiz during their trip
that those ties will not harm Ukrainian interests.
"One of the most important topics during Erdogan's visit
will be energy," a senior Turkish official said, noting that
Ukraine still wants to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant
on the Black Sea coast, a project Ankara opposes.
"Turkey still opposes LNG tankers passing through the
Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits. This stance will be
reiterated during the visit," the official said.
A second official said Turkey was looking for new export
markets and that a roadmap for boosting trade with Ukraine would
be discussed, but said concrete announcements were unlikely.
"Nobody should expect from this visit a step from Turkey
that could strain ties with Russia," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Istanbul; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by Crispian Balmer)